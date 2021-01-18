Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.71.

Masimo stock opened at $261.37 on Monday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.28 and a 200-day moving average of $239.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $278.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,781 shares of company stock worth $47,974,663. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

