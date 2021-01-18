Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Short Interest Update

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.71.
Masimo stock opened at $261.37 on Monday. Masimo has a 52-week low of $143.90 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.28 and a 200-day moving average of $239.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total value of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,253,584.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,781 shares of company stock worth $47,974,663. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Masimo
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
See Also: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.