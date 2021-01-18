Mastercard (MA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mastercard (NYSE: MA):

1/14/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $383.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $315.00.

1/6/2021 – Mastercard was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Mastercard had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Mastercard had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Mastercard is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.26. 7,911,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,860. The company has a market cap of $322.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total value of $9,953,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,214,023,755.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,758 shares of company stock valued at $146,813,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 393.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,157,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

