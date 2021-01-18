MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of MCFT opened at $27.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $512.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 118.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

