MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.14

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.14 and last traded at C$5.82, with a volume of 14743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of C$218.40 million and a P/E ratio of 47.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.77.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$42.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

