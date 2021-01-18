Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 641.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $257,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 404.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

