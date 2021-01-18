Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) versus The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Critical Survey

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Mazda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mazda Motor and The Shyft Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mazda Motor $31.56 billion 0.14 $111.29 million $0.12 30.17 The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.38 -$12.57 million $1.24 23.73

Mazda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. The Shyft Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mazda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mazda Motor and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mazda Motor -3.46% -2.73% -1.11% The Shyft Group -1.43% 23.59% 10.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mazda Motor and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mazda Motor 0 2 0 0 2.00 The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Given The Shyft Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Mazda Motor.

Volatility and Risk

Mazda Motor has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Mazda Motor on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

