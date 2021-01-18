Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Mercury Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $181,308.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,198 shares of company stock worth $872,003. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223,667 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 247.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $78.37 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

