MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MRPRF remained flat at $$9.26 on Monday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

