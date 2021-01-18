MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Up 19.9% in December

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,480,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 8,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 383,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1,425.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,459 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,310,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,067 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.65. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

