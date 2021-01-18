Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $148.56 on Monday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.63.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

