Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after buying an additional 2,610,267 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $369,806,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.65. 1,732,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

