Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 80,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 784,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $159,552,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

