Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,344 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.4% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 11,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in Microsoft by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 12,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 368,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

MSFT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.65. 1,732,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

