Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 2,612 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.65. 1,732,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

