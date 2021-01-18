Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO)’s share price was down 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 686,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 197,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$11.52 million and a PE ratio of -13.33.

About Millrock Resources Inc. (MRO.V) (CVE:MRO)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the Liberty Bell property covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares; 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

