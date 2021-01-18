Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) (CVE:MCI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.44. Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 11,400 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$16.43 million and a P/E ratio of -27.33.

Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) Company Profile (CVE:MCI)

Minnova Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties. It holds interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property in Peru. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova Corp. (MCI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.