Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) Short Interest Update

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $23.03 on Monday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,393.50% and a negative return on equity of 141.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics will post -9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

In other news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 126,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,738.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

