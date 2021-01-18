Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) (LON:MIRI) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.00

Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) (LON:MIRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.76), with a volume of 668162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.34. The stock has a market cap of £163.21 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) Company Profile (LON:MIRI)

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts product, signage, or video into existing content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising plc (MIRI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.