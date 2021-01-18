Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.33

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) (CVE:MRS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 6894090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a market cap of C$62.48 million and a P/E ratio of -9.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.75, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (MRS.V) Company Profile (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

