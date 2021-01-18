Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.56.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Moderna alerts:

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $129.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $2,341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,494,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,419,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,076 shares of company stock valued at $56,132,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.