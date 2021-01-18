Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Down 14.2% in December

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,053.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $724,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,990,745.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after buying an additional 268,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

MTEM stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $552.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

