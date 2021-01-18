Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,576,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,369,000 after purchasing an additional 302,370 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,256,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,205,000 after acquiring an additional 35,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 726,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,260,000 after acquiring an additional 32,924 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $97,621,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $978,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total value of $1,503,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,485,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,598 shares of company stock worth $33,442,306 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $379.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $397.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

