Morgan Stanley Downgrades Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) to Underweight

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYIEY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

SYIEY stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,180. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.57. Symrise has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

