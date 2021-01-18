Morgan Stanley Reiterates Buy Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $650.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 price target (up from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.46.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $497.98 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after buying an additional 307,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 371.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

