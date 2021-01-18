Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on the copper miner’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of KAZ stock opened at GBX 727.20 ($9.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 663.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 593.36. KAZ Minerals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 731.80 ($9.56).
KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Company Profile
