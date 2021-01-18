Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on the copper miner’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of KAZ stock opened at GBX 727.20 ($9.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 663.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 593.36. KAZ Minerals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 731.80 ($9.56).

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) Company Profile

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

