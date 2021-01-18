MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.02. MSCI reported earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $7.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSCI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.44.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $415.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.08. MSCI has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after buying an additional 556,688 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 36.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

