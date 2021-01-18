Mullen Group’s (MLLGF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MLLGF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

OTCMKTS MLLGF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

