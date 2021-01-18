Multiplier (MXX) Market Cap Achieves $4.59 Million

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded up 35.3% against the dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $28,192.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00046806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00125161 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00078128 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00251507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000787 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,658.90 or 1.05219371 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

Multiplier can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.