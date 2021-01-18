Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $692.00

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 692 ($9.04) and last traded at GBX 677 ($8.85), with a volume of 93489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 682 ($8.91).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 633.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 492.01. The company has a market capitalization of £495.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63.

In related news, insider Nicholas Devlin purchased 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £17,058.64 ($22,287.22). Also, insider Justin James Apthorp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68), for a total value of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Insiders have sold 31,402 shares of company stock worth $18,795,034 over the last ninety days.

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.