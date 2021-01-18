NaPoleonX Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 40.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $10.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00512309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.80 or 0.03905570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00016249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012805 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 coins. NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

