NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Up 20.0% in December

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS NASB opened at $69.00 on Monday. NASB Financial has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $511.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th.

NASB Financial, Inc operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans.

