National Bank Financial Boosts Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$14.25

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.38.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$12.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$863.79 million and a P/E ratio of -493.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.36. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.49 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

