National Bank Financial Upgrades Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) to Outperform

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V)’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of CVE FIL opened at C$1.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.10 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The stock has a market cap of C$216.00 million and a PE ratio of -7.59. Filo Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.00 and a 1 year high of C$2.25.

Get Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) alerts:

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Filo Mining Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.