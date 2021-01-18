National Bank Financial Upgrades Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) to Outperform

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$59.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.31.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$60.57. 320,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$35.43 and a 52-week high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a current ratio of 7,033.80. The stock has a market cap of C$35.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$10.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total transaction of C$1,619,186.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

