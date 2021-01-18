NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RBSPF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Investec cut NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RBSPF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

