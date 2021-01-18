NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBSPF. Investec lowered NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of RBSPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,140. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

