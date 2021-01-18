NBT Bank N A NY Sells 3,575 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,151 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,345 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,367,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,704,473,000 after buying an additional 514,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

MSFT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.65. 1,732,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,501,070. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.