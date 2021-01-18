NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for NeoGames in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NeoGames’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGMS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91. NeoGames has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

