NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.51. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cross Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

