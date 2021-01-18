Netbox Coin (NBX) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $52,243.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00104827 BTC.
- Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Rakon (RKN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.77 or 0.00343776 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013682 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- inSure (SURE) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
