Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 18th. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00104786 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000880 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.93 or 0.00341830 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00014477 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000192 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 139.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

USDN is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

