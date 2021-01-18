NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) Trading Up 60%

NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) traded up 60% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,575,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 713% from the average session volume of 808,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

About NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops, markets, and distributes nutraceutical products in Canada. Its products include Neuenergy, an energy chewable tablet that provides focus and mental clarity; and BluScience, a nutraceutical product. The company sells its products through a distribution network of retail and online channels.

