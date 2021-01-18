New Commerce Split Fund (YCM.TO) (TSE:YCM) Shares Gap Down to $2.20

New Commerce Split Fund (YCM.TO) (TSE:YCM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $1.80. New Commerce Split Fund (YCM.TO) shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 830 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.58.

About New Commerce Split Fund (YCM.TO) (TSE:YCM)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

