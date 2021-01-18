NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 116,500 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $422.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket has a one year low of $304.65 and a one year high of $472.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.65.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $512.87 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 37.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

