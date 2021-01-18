NEXT.coin (NEXT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8,268.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $238,075.63 and $8,268.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,543.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.24 or 0.01379839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.87 or 0.00560619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00046228 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009107 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00161494 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

