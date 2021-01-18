NEXT (NET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,351.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. NEXT has a market cap of $13.96 million and $5,351.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00412103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 71.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

