NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $21.17 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.46. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.04 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after purchasing an additional 693,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

