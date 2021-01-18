NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$33.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) boosted their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

TSE:NFI opened at C$31.38 on Monday. NFI Group Inc. has a one year low of C$9.12 and a one year high of C$33.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$678.49 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

