Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 58,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$13.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.33.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 78,500 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

