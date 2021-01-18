Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB) Shares Gap Down to $0.11

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) (CVE:NOB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.10. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 58,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$13.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) Company Profile (CVE:NOB)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel and gold, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Project 81 that covers an area of approximately 78,500 hectares located in Northern Ontario, Timmins- Cochrane Area.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (NOB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.